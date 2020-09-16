When Katrina Kaif Opened Up About Costumes in Films



Katrina Kaif has a string of hits to her name, but the actress also has some chartbusters where she is seen grooving like no one’s watching. These dance numbers have become iconic and so have the costumes she was wearing in them. The actress in a candid chat with an entertainment portal had revealed the detailing that goes into every single film and its styling. While talking about it, she revealed that there is never dictatorship when it comes to people picking what she has to wear on screen, her opinion is always taken into consideration.



Talking about it, she had said, "When it comes to costume in film songs, there are a few things that need to be understood. One is what the song requires and most of our songs tend to be in the set up where one can wear ghagra choli and the design is left on the designer. Another thing is something which one can do the steps in. I don't like things restricting my waist as a lot of movement comes from that. But when it comes to style, I make sure I work with people in films who have a good knowledge about what's happening. Sometimes things look tacky in real life but they look dazzling on screen."