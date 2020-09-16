Week 2 NFL DFS Picks: Best value players, sleepers for DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football lineups

After a highly entertaining full slate of games, we’re officially on to Week 2. Daily fantasy football players were delighted to see a plethora of household names deliver productive outings, but there also proved to be a ton of great value plays by the week’s end. Getting points from a sleeper or value pick on the cheap in one position can afford NFL DFS players higher-market options in other slots. This makes it imperative to study up on the crop of underpriced talent on DraftKings and FanDuel each week.

NFL DFS Picks Week 2: QB sleepers, values

Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers vs. Broncos (DraftKings: $6,300 | FanDuel: $7,500)

The Steelers didn’t look amazing by any stretch against the Giants on Monday, but they did find the end zone through the air three times. Coming off a 2019 season in which he played just two games due to a nagging elbow injury, Big Ben looks like a prime candidate for Comeback Player of the Year if he can stay healthy. The Broncos have improved their defense, but they showed late in the Monday Night game against Tennessee that their secondary still breaks down at times. Titans QB Ryan Tannehill had a 65.3-percent first down percentage, and Denver only managed a 2.27 sack percentage. Give Big Ben time and he’ll get you points.

Matthew Stafford, Lions at Packers (DK: $6,200 | FD: $7,200)

Facing a tough Bears defense in Week 1, Stafford had some difficulty navigating his offense without star wideout Kenny Golladay (hamstring). It didn’t help that two key factors of his running game, rookie D’Andre Swift and third-year back Kerryon Johnson, were banged up, leaving veteran Adrian Peterson as the bell cow despite being signed by Detroit less than a week prior. Expect better results for the 32-year0old QB if Golladay returns. The Packers just allowed Kirk Cousins to go 19-for-25 for 259 yards and two scores, so a 25-point fantasy performance is not out of the realm of possibilities for Stafford.

Week 2 DraftKings, FanDuel Picks: RB sleepers, values

Malcolm Brown, Rams at Eagles (DK: $5,700 | FD: $5,200)

Todd who? Brown gashed the Cowboys for 79 yards and two touchdowns Sunday, netting 4.4 yards per carry and making Rams fans forget all about Todd Gurley. He looked like the clear No. 1 back on the depth chart, as rookie Cam Akers managed just 39 yards on 14 carries. Brown also led the backfield rotation with three catches on four targets for 31 yards, including an 18-yard screen pass. He should pick up where he left off against the Eagles, who just allowed the similarly built, less-experienced Antonio Gibson to run for 4.0 yards per carry in Week 1.

Jonathan Taylor, Colts vs. Vikings (DK: $5,700 | FD: $5,800)

Consider this a double-down from last week. With Marlon mack tearing his Achilles’ against the Jaguars, Taylor steps right in to a superb opportunity for 15-20 touches. Don’t expect the surprise effectiveness of Nyheim Hines to last — Taylor will be the guy in the Colts backfield.

James Robinson, Jaguars at Titans (DK: $4,400 | FD: $5,300)

Extreme value alert! Robinson was the only running back to get 100 percent of his team’s backfield carries last week, rushing 16 times for 62 yards. He added a fantastic play off a screen pass in which he caught the ball in stride and then hurdled two Colts defenders on his way to a 28-yard gain. The Titans are a good defense, but they aren’t perfect against the run. They struggled to contain the Broncos’ Melvin Gordon in Week 1, allowing the former Charger 78 yards and a score on 15 carries (5.2 yards/carry).

FanDuel, DraftKings Picks Week 2: WR sleepers, values

Robby Anderson, Panthers at Buccaneers (DK: $5,200 | FD: $5,900)

Teddy Bridgewater’s first game in Carolina may have been a loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, but it was not a failure by any means thanks to Robby Anderson. The Panthers put up 30 points, and Bridgewater completed 22 passes for 270 yards and a score. Anderson had a team-leading six catches and 115 yards, plus a touchdown and a two-point conversion. He made the most of his eight targets with his speed and big play ability, and should continue to roll against an often-shaky Buccaneers secondary.

Anthony Miller, Bears vs. Giants (DK: $5,200 | FD: $5,700)

Advocating for a wide receiver in QB Mitchell Trubisky’s offense can be a dicey proposition, but the Bears offense looked pretty good in Detroit on Sunday, and Miller led their aerial attack with 76 yards and a TD on four catches. As mentioned earlier, the Giants secondary struggled in Week 1 versus the Steelers, picking up where they left off in 2019 when they ranked 28th in pass defense. Hold your breath and give Miller a go.

Jalen Reagor, Eagles vs. Rams (DK: $4,100 | FD: $5,100)

The speedy first-round pick had a roller coaster of a first game for the Eagles, nearly fumbling his first punt return but then immediately redeeming himself with a fantastic 55-yard catch. His home-run ability could pay dividends if Sunday’s matchup with the Rams turns into a shootout. No team allowed more fantasy points to receivers than LA in Week 1. If Philly can keep Aaron Donald away from QB Carson Wentz, Reagor could feast.

Week 2 NFL DFS Picks: TE sleepers, values

Logan Thomas, Washington vs. Cardinals (DK: $3,600 | FD: $4,700)

The 6-6 Thomas has been around a while, but he might finally be getting a shot to consistently contribute for a pro football team. Thomas, who played QB in college for Virginia Tech, has established a good rapport with second-year Washington QB Dwayne Hoskins. They connected on four passes Sunday, one of which landed Thomas in the end zone. No team allowed more points to tight ends last season than the Cardinals, and they didn’t look markedly improved against George Kittle last week before the star 49er got dinged up. Roll out Thomas with confidence and spend bigger bucks elsewhere.

Dalton Schultz, Cowboys vs. Falcons (DK: $3,700 | FD: $4,000)

This selection is based on value through sheer volume. With Blake Jarwin suffering a season-ending ACL tear Sunday, Schultz stepped right into the lead TE role with four targets. In what should be a high-scoring affair against the Falcons, don’t be surprised if Schultz receives a fair share of targets in the middle of the field.

Week 2 NFL DFS values: D/ST sleepers

Seahawks vs. Patriots (DK: $3,100 | FD: $3,800)

There’s three things certain about life: Death, taxes, and Cam Newton struggling against the Seahawks. The former MVP has a 1-5 career record against Seattle, posting just five touchdowns (four INTs) and an average of 190.6 passing yards. Jamal Adams looked good in his first Seahawk game against Atlanta last week, making plays all over the field and even mixing in some blitzes. These Seahawks will not be as friendly as Miami was to Newton on rushing attempts last week.