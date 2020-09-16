Waze to roll out new features including trip suggestions and lane guidance

Waze is getting ready to roll out a slew of new features in its upcoming updates including trip suggestions and lane guidance.
The company’s chief product officer, Rapha Cohen, outlined the new features at Waze’s virtual ‘Waze On’ event on September 15th.
Waze will also be introducing improved ETA calculations and better notifications. It notes that these new features will help users to always be aware of what’s happening on roads in advance so that they can adjust their plans, avoid delays and possibly even get some time back.
The app is also going to make it easier for people to carpool with ‘real-time rides’ and ‘instant book,’ which will increase the simplicity of finding a ride or drive.
“With fewer public transit options available as a result of COVID-19, we’re hoping that these features make ‘Carpool’ an even better solution for those making essential journeys,” Waze outlined in a blog post.
Waze has recently introduced several new features, like letting users plan trips on their desktop and then save them to the app. It also partnered with Warner Bros. to launch Batman and The Riddler experience.
Source: Waze