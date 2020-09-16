Veteran actor Hema Malini comes in support of Jaya Bachchan after her speech in the parliament

Veteran actress and Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan gave a rousing speech at the Zero Hour in the Parliament yesterday, defending the film industry. She made a strong statement sayiing people who’d made a name for themselves in the industry were calling it a gutter now. She also mentioned that the film fraternity needed protection.

Many film personalities like Farhan Akhtar, Sonam Kapoor, Anubhav Sinha and Manoj Bajpayee came out in support of the actress. Today actress and BJP MP, Hema Malini too came forward to talk in support of Jaya Bachchan. Talking to a leading new portal, she said, “You cannot tarnish the image of Bollywood. These are small instances, like a stain on a piece of cloth we must wash it away. I have received a lot of love from this industry, how can I watch anyone say anything bad about it?”

She further added, “Bollywood is a beautiful and creative world. It is an art and culture industry. I have gained name, fame and respect from this industry.”



The fire sparked after Kangana Ranaut’s explosive tweets where she compared the industry to a gutter. BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan too had spoken about the drug culture prevalent in Bollywood.