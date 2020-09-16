Tyler Hubbard’s 2-Year-Old Daughter Hospitalized After Cracking Her Chin Open

Instagram

The Florida Georgia Line star takes his young daughter Olivia to emergency room after the little girl accidentally fell into a coffee table and cracked her chin open.

Florida Georgia Line star Tyler Hubbard was back in the emergency room on Tuesday night (15Sep20) after his daughter cut open her chin in a fall.

The singer, who is still recovering from surgery after a dirt bike accident last month (Aug20), has revealed two-year-old Olivia was taken to Vanderbilt University Children’s Hospital after taking a “tumble” on what was his pregnant wife Hayley’s due date.

“I can’t say enough thank you’s (sic) and sing enough praises for the incredible staff at @vumcchildren for taking care of Liv last night after her tumble,” the mum-to-be writes on Instagram. “Liv went from feeling scared and upset to smiling & talking in seconds after talking with one of their child life specialists. Our healthcare workers are truly angels among us!”

Little Olivia needed medical attention after falling into the coffee table in the family’s living room.

“We getting good at hitting these curveballs 2020 keeps throwing at us (sic),” Hubbard says. “Shout out to @vumcchildren for taking such good care of our angel.”

The drama all went down on the eve of Florida Georgia Line’s performance at the Ole Opry House during Wednesday night’s ACM Awards in Nashville, Tennessee. Hubbard and bandmate Brian Kelley are also nominated in the Duo of the Year category