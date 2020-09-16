Travis Scott Slapped With Fine After Drawing Large Crowd at McDonald’s Event

Instagram



Travis Scott is being fined by the city of Downey, California after a crowd of over 500 people turned up at a McDonald’s restaurant to meet the rapper at a promotional event for his Cactus Jack meal.

The “Sicko Mode” star became the first celebrity to be featured on the McDonald’s menu since 1992, debuting his $6 (£4.65) Cactus Jack meal; a Quarter Pounder burger with cheese, pickles, bacon and onion, medium fries with BBQ sauce, and a Sprite on 8 September (20).

However, according to TMZ, both the rapper and the McDonald’s location have been cited by the city for failing to get an event permit after a huge crowd of fans showed up at the fast-food joint last week for the special launch.

According to the tickets, obtained by TMZ, Travis failed to obtain an event permit for a crowd over 200 people before he showed up to greet fans, who were waiting in line to try his meal. He also allegedly failed to get a permit to film. Both citations come with $100 (£77) fines.

The event reportedly ended early after Travis got mobbed by fans, many of whom were maskless and not social distancing, forcing him to run for cover.

A spokesperson for City of Downey officials told the news outlet police attended to make sure the large crowd stayed safe and no injuries or arrests were reported.

As well as the Cactus Jack meal, the “Goosebumps” hitmaker also released new merchandise including special edition T-shirts, shorts, hats, hoodies – and a huge chicken nugget pillow, which has already sold out.

The meal deal is available until 4 October (20).