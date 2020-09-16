Travis Scott Reportedly Hit With A Fine After More Than 200 People Gathered At A California McDonald’s To Try His Cactus Jack Meal

Roommates, Travis Scott was not too happy on the ‘gram this morning, and it looks like we know why.

According to TMZ, Travis and a McDonald’s location in Downey, California have been cited by the city, after over 200 fans showed up to try his new Catcus Jack meal in collaboration with the food chain! TMZ obtained copies of the tickets, and claim Travis did not have an event permit for that large of a crowd, so authorities are asking him to pay up.

A spokesperson for the city says cops reported about 500 people in attendance–many of whom were not wearing masks, and certainly not social distancing.

Travis reportedly showed up to celebrate the launch of his new meal, and was bombarded by fans. TMZ reports that there were no injure for arrests reported from the scene, and the fine was a mere $200.

Travis reacted to the news on Instagram, with a post included a few paragraphs of cussing emoji’s.

Hopefully everything works out and Travis pays his fine without any issues. What we really wanna know is if y’all are trying his new burger, Roomies.

