Tom Holland’s performance in Netflix’s The Devil All the Time lauded by fans

Tom Holland has been drawing rave reviews from fans for his latest turn in the Netflix drama The Devil All the Time.

The actor, who is best known for his role as the chipper young Peter Parker in Marvel’s Spider-Man films, has taken on far darker subject matter here. It’s a risk that has, seemingly, paid off.

The Devil All the Time, directed by Antonio Campos, is a psychological thriller following a set of disparate characters in the US Midwest.

Holland plays Arvin Russell, a young man battling with both his own inner demons and the sins of a local preacher, played with venom by Robert Pattinson.

The MCU star’s name began trending on Twitter shortly after the film went live on Netflix, with many viewers praising the actor’s unexpected performance.

“Tom Holland in The Devil All The Time is by far his best performance of his career,” wrote one social media user. “And no, you can’t argue about this.”

“Holland’s performance in The Devil All The Time just proves that he really is one of the greatest actors of this generation,” wrote another.

Another suggested that the role would be “winning him an Oscar”.

While Holland’s fans have clearly reacted to the role with excitement, professional critics have also singled out the 24-year-old British actor for praise.