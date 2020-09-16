Tina Knowles Confesses to Hating Her Beyonce Name Growing Up

https://www.beyonce.com/

During an appearance on the ‘In My Head’ podcast with Heather Thomson, the mother of the ‘Formation’ singer reveals that her maiden name was actually Celestine Beyonce.

Beyonce Knowles‘s mum, Tina Knowles-Lawson, hated the name she grew up with before passing it on to her firstborn daughter.

The clothing designer was born Celestine Beyonce and it took her years to like the moniker.

“A lot of people don’t know that Beyonce is my last name. It’s my maiden name,” Tina said during an appearance on the “In My Head” podcast with Heather Thomson. “My name was Celestine Beyonce, which at that time was not a cool thing to have that weird name. I wanted my name to be Linda Smith, because those were the cool names.”

<br />

She also revealed that some members of the family have alternate spellings for the last name, including Beyince.

“I think me and my brother Skip were the only two that had B-E-Y-O-N-C-E,” she said. “And it’s interesting and it shows you the times because we asked my mother when I was grown, ‘Why is my brother’s name spelled B-E-Y-I-N-C-E…?’ And my mom’s reply to me was, ‘That’s what they put on your birth certificate’.

“So I said, ‘Well, why didn’t you argue and make them correct it?’ And she said, ‘I did one time, the first time, and I was told be happy that you’re getting a birth certificate!’ Because at one time black people didn’t get birth certificates.”