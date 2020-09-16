‘Tiger King’ Star Joe Exotic Speaks On Carole Baskin’s ‘DWTS’ Debut

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Joe Exotic, star of the Netflix series, Tiger King, has spoken out following his arch-nemesis, Carole Baskin’s debut on Dancing With The Stars.

“People are sending letters wanting to know what I think about Carole being on Dancing with the Stars,” he says in his message according to The Blast. “They are laughing at her not with her, and the more she keeps her face on tv the more people will come forward about the crimes she has done. #freejoeexotic #helpfreejoe #pardonjoeexotic.”

