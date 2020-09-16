These iOS 14 apps offer home screen widgets, App Clips, and much more

Apple has officially released iOS 14, iPadOS 14, and watchOS 7 to the public. The updates bring many new features to iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch users, and third-party developers have been hard at work on updating their apps to take advantage of Apple’s latest tools. Read on for the details…

We’ll be updating this post throughout the next few weeks with new apps and features. If you’re a developer with an app to share, get in touch and I’d love to try it out. Our list can’t be 100% comprehensive from day one, especially with the 24-hour notice this year, so please do reach out with your updates.

Note the bullets below are not necessarily comprehensive changelogs, but just a selection of what’s new in the applications.

Finance

CardPointers for Credit Cards

Home screen widgets

App Clip for filtering credit card offers without signing in

iPadOS 14 side bar support

Downloadable Apple Watch faces with complication families

Download CardPointers from App Store for free.

Spend Stack

Home screen widgets

New inline date picker

Spotlight Search integration

Download Spend Stack from the App Store for $3.99.

Copilot: The Smart Money App

Download Copilot from the App Store for free.

Nudget: Budgeting Made Simple

Home screen widgets

Siri support

Redesigned insights

Download Nudget on the App Store for $2.99.

Health and Fitness

Pillow Automatic Sleep Tracker

Wind Down integration

Home screen widget

Download Pillow from the App Store for free.

Personal Best Workouts

Home screen widgets

Workout maps

New design

Download Personal Best Workouts from the App Store for free.

HabitMinder

Home screen widgets

Multiple Apple Watch complications

Hand Washing habit type

Download HabitMinder from the App Store.

FoodNoms

Home screen widgets

New Shortcuts action

Notifications for reminders to log meals

Download FoodNoms from the App Store for free.

Slopes: Ski and Snowboard

Home screen widget

Photos and location privacy changes

Download Slopes on the App Store for free.

WaterMinder

Home screen widgets

Multiple Apple Watch complications

App Clip

Download WaterMinder from the App Store for $4.99.

Calory

Home screen widgets

Multiple Apple Watch complications

Download Calory from the App Store for free.

Pedometer++

Download Pedometer++ from the App Store for free.

Streaks

Home screen widgets

Multiple Apple Watch complications

Download Streaks from the App Store for $4.99.

HealthView

Home screen widgets

Multiple Apple Watch complications

Download HealthView on the App Store for free.

Unwind

Home screen widgets

App Clips

Wind Down integration

Download Unwind from the App Store for free.

SmartGym

Home screen widgets

App Clip

New Apple Watch complications

Multi-column support on iPadOS 14

Scribble support on iPadOS 14

Download SmartGym from the App Store for free.

Music

Next: Magic DJ & Playlists

Home screen widgets

Wind Down integration

Download Next from the App Store for $4.99.

Soor Music Player

Download Soor on the App Store for free.

Social

Apollo for Reddit

Home screen widgets

Picture-in-Picture support on iPhone

New Privacy controls for Photos app access

Download Apollo for Reddit on the App Store for free.

ChibiStudio

Download ChibiStudio from the App Store for free.

Aviary for Twitter

Home screen widgets

All-new Twitter client for iPhone and iPad

Download Aviary from the App Store for $4.99.

Navigation and Travel

TripIt

Download TripIt from the App Store for free.

News and Reference

Book Track — Library Manager

Home screen widgets

Siri and Shortcuts integration

Custom color for tags

Scribble support on iPadOS 14

iPadOS 14 side bar support

Download Book Track on the App Store for $4.99.

GameTrack

Download GameTrack from the App Store for free.

Pocketdex – Pokémon Go companion app

Download Pocketdex from the App Store for free.

Pennant

Download Pennant on the App Store for free.

LookUp: English dictionary

Shortcuts improvements

Home screen widgets

All-new Apple Watch application

Download LookUp from the App Store for $5.99.

Productivity and Utilities

Documents by Readdle

Picture-in-Picture support on iPhone

Scribble support on iPadOS 14

Home screen widgets

Download Documents by Readdle on the App Store for free.

Day One Journal

Download Day One from the App Store for free.

PDF Expert: PDF Reader, Editor

Scribble support on iPadOS 14

Home screen widgets

Download PDF Expert from the App Store for free.

GoodTask – To Do List Manager

Home screen widgets

New app icons

New themes

Download GoodTask from the App Store for free.

Spark email

Home screen widgets

Coming soon: Set Spark as your default email app

Download Spark from the App Store for free.

Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner App

Home screen widgets

Spotlight integration for OCR text

Annotate scans with PencilKit

Download Scanner Pro from the App Store for $3.99.

Drafts

Download Drafts from the Apple Store for free.

Calendars: Planner & Reminders

Home screen widgets

Siri Shortcuts

Spotlight integration for searching events

Download Calendars from the App Store for free.

Dice by PCalc

Home screen widgets

Background Shortcuts support

Download Dice from the App Store for $1.99.

Weather

Carrot Weather

Multiple complications on Apple Watch

Home screen widgets

Downloadable Apple Watch faces

Download CARROT Weather on the App Store for $4.99.

Weather Line

Download Weather Line from the App Store for free

More:

