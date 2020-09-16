These iOS 14 apps offer home screen widgets, App Clips, and much more

Apple has officially released iOS 14, iPadOS 14, and watchOS 7 to the public. The updates bring many new features to iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch users, and third-party developers have been hard at work on updating their apps to take advantage of Apple’s latest tools. Read on for the details…
Finance
CardPointers for Credit Cards
- Home screen widgets
- App Clip for filtering credit card offers without signing in
- iPadOS 14 side bar support
- Downloadable Apple Watch faces with complication families
Download CardPointers from App Store for free.
Spend Stack
- Home screen widgets
- New inline date picker
- Spotlight Search integration
Download Spend Stack from the App Store for $3.99.
Copilot: The Smart Money App
Download Copilot from the App Store for free.
Nudget: Budgeting Made Simple
- Home screen widgets
- Siri support
- Redesigned insights
Download Nudget on the App Store for $2.99.
Health and Fitness
Pillow Automatic Sleep Tracker
- Wind Down integration
- Home screen widget
Download Pillow from the App Store for free.
Personal Best Workouts
- Home screen widgets
- Workout maps
- New design
Download Personal Best Workouts from the App Store for free.
HabitMinder
- Home screen widgets
- Multiple Apple Watch complications
- Hand Washing habit type
Download HabitMinder from the App Store.
FoodNoms
- Home screen widgets
- New Shortcuts action
- Notifications for reminders to log meals
Download FoodNoms from the App Store for free.
Slopes: Ski and Snowboard
- Home screen widget
- Photos and location privacy changes
Download Slopes on the App Store for free.
WaterMinder
- Home screen widgets
- Multiple Apple Watch complications
- App Clip
Download WaterMinder from the App Store for $4.99.
Calory
- Home screen widgets
- Multiple Apple Watch complications
Download Calory from the App Store for free.
Pedometer++
Download Pedometer++ from the App Store for free.
Streaks
- Home screen widgets
- Multiple Apple Watch complications
Download Streaks from the App Store for $4.99.
HealthView
- Home screen widgets
- Multiple Apple Watch complications
Download HealthView on the App Store for free.
Unwind
- Home screen widgets
- App Clips
- Wind Down integration
Download Unwind from the App Store for free.
SmartGym
- Home screen widgets
- App Clip
- New Apple Watch complications
- Multi-column support on iPadOS 14
- Scribble support on iPadOS 14
Download SmartGym from the App Store for free.
Music
Next: Magic DJ & Playlists
- Home screen widgets
- Wind Down integration
Download Next from the App Store for $4.99.
Soor Music Player
Download Soor on the App Store for free.
Social
Apollo for Reddit
- Home screen widgets
- Picture-in-Picture support on iPhone
- New Privacy controls for Photos app access
Download Apollo for Reddit on the App Store for free.
ChibiStudio
Download ChibiStudio from the App Store for free.
Aviary for Twitter
- Home screen widgets
- All-new Twitter client for iPhone and iPad
Download Aviary from the App Store for $4.99.
Navigation and Travel
TripIt
Download TripIt from the App Store for free.
News and Reference
Book Track — Library Manager
- Home screen widgets
- Siri and Shortcuts integration
- Custom color for tags
- Scribble support on iPadOS 14
- iPadOS 14 side bar support
Download Book Track on the App Store for $4.99.
GameTrack
Download GameTrack from the App Store for free.
Pocketdex – Pokémon Go companion app
Download Pocketdex from the App Store for free.
Pennant
Download Pennant on the App Store for free.
LookUp: English dictionary
- Shortcuts improvements
- Home screen widgets
- All-new Apple Watch application
Download LookUp from the App Store for $5.99.
Productivity and Utilities
Documents by Readdle
- Picture-in-Picture support on iPhone
- Scribble support on iPadOS 14
- Home screen widgets
Download Documents by Readdle on the App Store for free.
Day One Journal
Download Day One from the App Store for free.
PDF Expert: PDF Reader, Editor
- Scribble support on iPadOS 14
- Home screen widgets
Download PDF Expert from the App Store for free.
GoodTask – To Do List Manager
- Home screen widgets
- New app icons
- New themes
Download GoodTask from the App Store for free.
Spark email
- Home screen widgets
- Coming soon: Set Spark as your default email app
Download Spark from the App Store for free.
Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner App
- Home screen widgets
- Spotlight integration for OCR text
- Annotate scans with PencilKit
Download Scanner Pro from the App Store for $3.99.
Drafts
Download Drafts from the Apple Store for free.
Calendars: Planner & Reminders
- Home screen widgets
- Siri Shortcuts
- Spotlight integration for searching events
Download Calendars from the App Store for free.
Dice by PCalc
- Home screen widgets
- Background Shortcuts support
Download Dice from the App Store for $1.99.
Weather
Carrot Weather
- Multiple complications on Apple Watch
- Home screen widgets
- Downloadable Apple Watch faces
Download CARROT Weather on the App Store for $4.99.
Weather Line
Download Weather Line from the App Store for free
More:
