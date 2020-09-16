The ‘Winning coaches from every NBA Finals’ quiz

Nick Nurse will continue to be the head coach of the Toronto Raptors for the foreseeable future. The 2019-20 NBA Coach of the Year is coming off an amazing two-year run in T. Dot. He guided the franchise to its first championship last season and took this year’s squad deep into the postseason, despite losing Kawhi Leonard in free agency. For his efforts, he was rewarded with a multi-year extension. The Raptors are going to have some tough choices to make this offseason, as Fred VanVleet, Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol are all unrestricted free agents, but at least they now know who will lead whoever is on the roster come next season.

