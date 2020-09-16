Tekashi 6ix9ine: Lil Durk Needs Drake To Get A Hit

Tekashi 6ix9ine is not taking his album flop lying down and is still throwing jabs at Lil Durk — saying that he can’t get a hit without Drake.

Tekashi reacted to Durk’s single “The Voice” debuting at No. 62 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Lil Durk said it was “by mistake,” but the rapper thinks its something else.

“Everybody in the industry posted this,” 6ix9ine wrote. “This what happen when u don’t got Drake.”

Tekashi has made it widely known that he’s a fan of Drake, praising him in several interviews.

“You know when there is levels to sh*t there is levels to sh*t,” he said, adding that Drake is “The GOAT.” He went on to say — “This Kid is a f*cking God. Like how long has Drake been in the game…15 years this guy has established himself as a GOAT.”

It’s highly unlikely that Drake would be open to working with 6ix9ine anytime soon.