Team of Rangeela to Come Together for a Video Chat as the Film Completes 25 Years

Rangeela starring Aamir Khan, Urmila Matondkar and Jackie Shroff was one of the biggest hits in 1995. Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, this romantic comedy has a massive fanbase amongst the audience.

As the Rangeela completed 25 years of release on September 8, Aamir Khan, Jackie Shroff, Urmila Matondkar, AR Rahman and Ram Gopal Varma came together for a fun-filled video chat for a radio station. This is the first time the entire cast has come together in 25 years. This is newsworthy because Aamir Khan and AR Rahman are generally known to stay away from interviews.

In the glimpse shared of the chat, we can see Urmila talking about the sudden stardom she received after the film, we can see Jackie Shroff conducts himself with nonchalance and AR Rahman performing soundtracks from the film.