Taylor Swift, Kelsea Ballerini Dazzle on Red Carpet

While the ‘Cardigan’ singer opts for a blinding red sequined top that she tucks into her brown pants, Kelsea shows up in a burnt red-orange animal print dress.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic going on in this world, it didn’t stop celebrities attending the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards on Wednesday, September 16 from showing off their fashion game. Musicians like Taylor Swift, Kelsea Ballerini and Maren Morris were catching attention when they hit the red carpet at the event taking place in Nashville.

Taylor, who is set to perform “Betty” from her record-breaking album “Folklore” at the annual event, dazzled in a blinding red sequined top that she tucked into her brown high-waisted pants with accents. Not losing in the dazzling department, Kelsea showed up in a burnt red-orange animal print dress paired with matching boots. For her hair, she decided to style into a high ponytail.

Maren, in the meantime, opted to go bold and bright when hitting the red carpet. The brunette beauty donned a curve-hugging dress that featured a plunging neckline and tropical print. She topped it off with a pair of Sophia Webster shoes. On the other hand, Tenille Towns, who won New Female Artist of the Year, sported a metallic jumpsuit with plunging neckline as she let her hair down.

In the male department, most of them decided to go casual with shirts and denim jeans. Eric Church still caught attention though, considering that he decided to wear a facial mask while posing for the cameras. As for his outfit, the singer went for a matching black shirt and pants that he combined with a leather jacket. He additionally wore black sunglasses.

Another musician who skipped the typical tuxedo was Kane Brown. The “Be Like That” singer rocked black on black along with his signature jacket. Meanwhile, Dan + Shay went matching in white shirts paired with black blazer and pants.

Hosted by Keith Urban, the 2020 ACM Awards is currently airing on CBS.