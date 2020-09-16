Swizz Beatz Sends Love to Janet Jackson Following Shady Comments Regarding ‘Verzuz’

WENN/Ivan Nikolov/Jason Mendez

Swizz previously caught heat after he appeared to dismiss Janet when discussing the idea of having the ‘When I Think of You’ singer going against Missy Elliott in a song battle.

–

Swizz Beatz has responded to the backlash he receives over his comments on Janet Jackson when discussing the idea of having Janet going against Missy Elliott on “Verzuz”. While Timbaland loved the idea, Swizz didn’t think Janet had the “vault” for it, much to fans’ dismay. Now, he appears to clarify his statements.

Commenting underneath The Shade Room’s post about the matter, the husband of Alicia Keys explained, “LETS BE CLEAR. I don’t think Missy & Janet is a good match up at all! Much love to Janet she’s ICON but I just didn’t feel that was a good match up.” He went on saying, “Janet got hits on hits but she should have a better person to celebrate with that’s all. Blessings….”

Swizz later doubled down on his remarks in an Instagram comment in a separate post. “Better person meaning someone who match the vibe better to all who still don’t understand,” he wrote.

<br />

Upon reading Swizz’s explanation, some fan defended him. “I totally got exactly what you meant. That wasn’t gonna be a good match up. Two totally different vibes. Let’s think back to Missy era and who was out at that time that she was competing with. That’s where you’ll find your match up at. I think @janetjackson and @beyonce who be a good match up. Old school hit R&B with semi old school,” one fan reacted.

Someone else suggested that it would be great if Janet and Lil’ Kim have a face-off, writing, “Janet and little Kim would be good they should be on that wap song it would be.” However, a user didn’t change his/her mind and continued to slam Swizz. “You’re always saying and doing stupid s**t just like your marriages,” said the person.

Swizz enraged Janet’s fans after he said, “Because Missy can be multiple people. Janet gonna just be Janet,” during an Instagram Live session with Timbaland. After his name was trending on Twitter, Missy herself weighed in on the matter. She wrote on the blue bird app on Monday, September 14, “Lol I was home watching Janet when she was already a SUPA Star so that tells you how BIG her vault of hits is.”