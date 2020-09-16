Swizz Beatz Destroyed For Saying Janet Jackson Couldn’t Take On Missy Elliott On ‘Verzuz’

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Swizz Beatz is facing the wrath of Twitter after he claimed that Janet Jackson could not hold her own in a potential Verzuz battle against Missy Elliott.

On Instagram Live, Timbaland suggested the ladies should go hit-for-hit on Verzuz — but Swizz isn’t too keen on the idea, explaining that it’s “because Missy can be multiple people. Janet gonna just be Janet.”

