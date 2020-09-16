Suspended ePayments platform will relaunch without crypto By Cointelegraph

Suspended ePayments platform will relaunch without crypto
The ePayments online money transfer platform is restarting services following a seven month suspension – and notably absent this time around is support for cryptocurrencies.
ePayments is a global money transfer service that boasts over 1 million accounts and has issued 75,000 debit cards. According to their regulator filings, the firm made profits of $US23.2 million in 2019. The company has announced that it is preparing to “start working again” but as cryptocurrency accounted for one fifth of its business, relaunching without it is notable.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.