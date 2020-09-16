‘Star Wars’ Actor Leaves Jo Malone Global Ambassador Role After Being Replaced in China Ad

Star Wars actor John Boyega has walked away from his role as global ambassador for brand Jo Malone, after he was replaced in an ad that was aired in China.

“I have decided to step down as Jo Malone’s global ambassador. When I joined the brand as their first male global ambassador last year, I created the short film we used to launch the campaign. It won the Fragrance Foundation Virtual awards 2020 for Best Media Campaign,” he wrote on Twitter.

He continued, “Their decision to replace my campaign in China by using my concepts and substituting a local brand ambassador for me, without either my consent or prior notice, was wrong. The film celebrated my personal story– showcasing my hometown, including my friends and featuring my family.”

Boyega says he won’t stand for brand trading out his culture.

Here’s what Jo Malone had to say: