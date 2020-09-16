Spotify releases statement against new Apple One services bundle

After Apple’s ‘Time Flies’ event, Spotify sent out a statement coming out against the company’s new ‘Apple One’ bundle, accusing the Cupertino, California-based company of anticompetitive practices.
On Tuesday, Apple officially unveiled its ‘Apple One‘ services subscription that bundles Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+ and Apple News. Apple One will launch in Canada this fall with multiple tiers, starting at $15.95 CAD.
However, Spotify has since come out to criticize Apple over the bundle. Below is the full statement Apple sent to AppleInsider:
Once again, Apple is using its dominant position and unfair practices to disadvantage competitors and deprive consumers by favoring its own services. We call on competition authorities to act urgently to restrict Apple’s anti-competitive behavior, which if left unchecked, will cause irreparable harm to the developer community and threaten our collective freedoms to listen, learn, create, and connect.
In response, Apple provided the following statement to Reuters:
Customers can discover and enjoy alternatives to every one of Apple’s services. We’re introducing Apple One because it is a great value for customers and a simple way to access the full range of Apple’s subscription services. We’ll be recommending the Apple One plan that saves you the most money based on the subscriptions you already have. It’s perfect for anyone who loves any of our services and wants to get more for less, and it’s especially great for families. Also select services in Apple One are available to enjoy on non-Apple devices, and you can cancel anytime.
This all comes after months of antitrust accusations against Apple. Back in March 2019, Spotify started a battle with Apple related to the music streaming service seeking fair and equal App Store. The company went on to file an antitrust complaint with the European Commission.
Similarly, Fortnite developer Epic Games is arguing that Apple maintains monopolostic power over the distribution of software on iOS. At the same time, Microsoft has also criticized Apple for App Store rules that effectively prevent its Game Pass Ultimate service from coming to iOS. With Android being more open, game streaming via Game Pass Ultimate recently launched Google’s mobile operating system.
Source: AppleInsider