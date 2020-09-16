Sony PlayStation 5 to launch in November By

© . The logo of Sony PlayStation is displayed at Tokyo Game Show 2019 in Chiba
TOKYO/STOCKHOLM () – Sony Corp (T:) said on Wednesday the next-generation PlayStation 5 console would launch in November priced at $499.99 and $399.99 for a version without a disk drive, as it squares off against rival Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:)’s Xbox console.
The pricing announcement sets the stage for a year-end showdown between Xbox and PlayStation, as consumers continue to flock to gaming optimised consoles offering exclusive titles.
