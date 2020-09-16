Snowflake IPO creates flood of wealth for Silicon Valley royalty, including Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey

Article content

Snowflake Inc.’s initial public offering isn’t just creating new fortunes, it’s adding to the wallets of some of Silicon Valley’s biggest names.

Iconiq Capital, a multifamily office whose clients include Facebook Inc.’s Mark Zuckerberg, LinkedIn Corp.’s Reid Hoffman and Twitter Inc.’s Jack Dorsey, took part in multiple Snowflake funding rounds beginning in 2017. Its 12 per cent stake in the company, purchased for US$245 million, is now worth more than US$4 billion.

At its initial offering price of US$120 a share, the cloud-computing company is worth US$33.3 billion, more than Twitter and almost tripling the US$12.4 billion it was valued at in a February fundraising round.

Cloud computing “is a secular trend right now,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Mandeep Singh. “We have already seen Zoom, DocuSign and Datadog do well this year. Investors understand the cloud business model well and that makes a high-growth company like Snowflake attractive.”