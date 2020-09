The current Saturday Night Live cast also includes Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villasenor, Chloe Fineman and Bowen Yang.

The show returns to NBC on Saturday, Oct. 3 and will be new each week through the election.

