Shahid Kapoor to work in Shashank Khaitan’s next titles Yoddha

After the massive success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor has become one of the most sought after actors for intense dramas and action-packed films. The actor is currently working on a South remake, titled Jersey that narrates the story of a father who loves cricket and his relationship with his son.

Shahid now has given the nod to another project. Directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Dharma Production, an action film titled Yoddha is next in line for the Udta Punjab actor.

Talking to an online news portal about the project, a source close to the production house revealed, “Karan and Shahid were planning to do a film together for sometime. But they weren’t getting the right script. There was a major talk about Shahid stepping into the shoes of Brigadier Farookh Bullsara for a film based on Maldives Mission. But now, the producer has locked Shahid for Shashank Khaitan’s next which is also an action film. It’s titled Yoddha and Shahid has already signed on the dotted line for the same. Shoot is expected to begin sometime early next year, after Shahid wraps up Jersey.”

An official announcement of the project is expected soon.