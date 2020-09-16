Sequel to ‘The Christmas Chronicles’ Gets Release Date From Netflix

WENN/Sheri Determan

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn‘s holiday sequel “The Christmas Chronicles 2” has been given a release date by Netflix bosses.

The production, in which the real-life couple play Santa and Mrs. Claus, will premiere on 25 November.

It’s a follow up to the 2018 hit comedy about a couple of kids who team up with Santa to save Christmas.

Darby Camp, Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Judah Lewis will reprise their roles in the film.