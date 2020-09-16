Home Entertainment Sequel to ‘The Christmas Chronicles’ Gets Release Date From Netflix

Sequel to ‘The Christmas Chronicles’ Gets Release Date From Netflix

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
4
WENN/Sheri Determan

The follow up to the 2018 hit comedy will once again see real-life couple Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn as Santa and Mrs. Claus with Darby Camp and Judah Lewis reprising their roles as well.


Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn‘s holiday sequel “The Christmas Chronicles 2” has been given a release date by Netflix bosses.

The production, in which the real-life couple play Santa and Mrs. Claus, will premiere on 25 November.

It’s a follow up to the 2018 hit comedy about a couple of kids who team up with Santa to save Christmas.

Darby Camp, Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Judah Lewis will reprise their roles in the film.

Next article