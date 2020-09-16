Home Entertainment Scott Disick Says He’s ‘Going For Baby No. 4’ w/ Kourtney Kardashian...

Scott Disick Says He’s ‘Going For Baby No. 4’ w/ Kourtney Kardashian In ‘KUWTK’ Trailer

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
4

The new trailer for television series Keeping Up With The Kardashians has arrived — and Kim Kardashian asks Kourtney Kardashian if she’s pregnant after Scott Disick claimed they were trying for “baby no.4.”

“Scott [Disick] ‘s like, ‘We’re going for baby number four,'” Kim says to Kourtney before asking if she’s pregnant.

It was revealed earlier this month that Scott had split from young girlfriend, Sofia Richie.

RELATED ARTICLES

©