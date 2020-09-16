Scott Disick Says He’s ‘Going For Baby No. 4’ w/ Kourtney Kardashian In ‘KUWTK’ Trailer

The new trailer for television series Keeping Up With The Kardashians has arrived — and Kim Kardashian asks Kourtney Kardashian if she’s pregnant after Scott Disick claimed they were trying for “baby no.4.”

“Scott [Disick] ‘s like, ‘We’re going for baby number four,'” Kim says to Kourtney before asking if she’s pregnant.

It was revealed earlier this month that Scott had split from young girlfriend, Sofia Richie.

“Kourtney accepted Sofia [while she was with Scott], but she always felt that she wasn’t the best fit for him,” a source told HollywoodLife. “Kourtney just wants Scott to be happy,” the insider said. The co-parents and former longtime lovers share three kids together: sons Mason, 10, and Reign, 5, and daughter Penelope, 8.

And the pair have been spending a lot of time together.

“He’s always been a good father to the kids, but it’s a lot less stressful now that he’s single again,” the source said. “He’s spending more time with the kids, which has helped take his mind off of things. He’s doing really well, though. It’s amazing how much he’s matured and grown even in the last few years.”