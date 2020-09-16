‘Schitt’s Creek’ Leads 2020 Gold Derby TV Awards Winners

CBC

The ‘Schitt’s Creek’ takes home a total of six trophies at at the 17th annual Gold Derby TV Awards while ‘Succession’ wins the coveted Ensemble of the Year.

“Schitt’s Creek” cleaned up at the 17th annual Gold Derby TV Awards, sweeping the comedy categories and picking up six of the nine honours the show was nominated for.

The hit programme picked up the Best Comedy Series and Best Comedy Episode gongs, as well as the four main comedy acting trophies for stars Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Dan Levy, and Annie Murphy.

However, “Schitt’s Creek” missed out on the Ensemble of the Year Award – to the cast of “Succession“, which picked up four honours, including Best Drama Series.

There were also multiple wins for “Watchmen“, “Saturday Night Live“, “Ozark“, “RuPaul’s Drag Race“, and “Normal People” ‘s Paul Mescal, who was named Breakthrough Performer of the Year and Limited Series/Movie Actor, while Reese Witherspoon landed the coveted Performer of the Year honour for her shows “Little Fires Everywhere“, “Big Little Lies“, and “The Morning Show“.

All 30 categories were decided by online awards show site Gold Derby’s more than 2,000 registered users.

The full list of winners is: