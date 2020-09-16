‘Saturday Night Live’ and Jimmy Kimmel Cap Second Night

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’, in the meantime, collects a total of four wins after securing two more kudos for Hairstyling and Makeup respectively on the second night of the prizegiving event.

The second night of this year’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards was a big one for the funnymen and women, with “Saturday Night Live” and comedians Jimmy Kimmel and John Oliver taking home multiple honours.

Kimmel’s “Live In Front Of A Studio Audience All In The Family and Good Times” specials, Oliver’s “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” and SNL dominated the variety genre on Tuesday night (September 15).

“Saturday Night Live” picked up its fourth consecutive Emmy for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series and the sketch show’s Don Roy King won his fourth consecutive Emmy for Directing for a Variety Series, while Live in Front of a Studio Audience claimed trophies for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) and Technical Direction, and Oliver’s politically-charged Sunday night show landed three awards, including Outstanding Writing.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” was a double winner for Hairstyling and Makeup. The colourful show also picked up two honours on Monday night, making it the awards haul leader so far, with four.

The Creative Arts Emmy Awards night two winners are:

Outstanding Variety Special (Live): “Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family & Good Times”

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series: “ Saturday Night Live “

“ Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special: “The Oscars”

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety, Reality Or Competition Series: Eugene Lee , Akira Yoshimura, Keith Ian Raywood, N. Joseph DeTullio – “ Saturday Night Live “

, Akira Yoshimura, Keith Ian Raywood, N. Joseph DeTullio – “ “ Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Series: Dave Saretsky, Augie Yuson, Dante Pagano, John Harrison, Rob Bolton, Tim Quigley, Phil Salanto, Rich Freedman, Joe Debonis, Michael Hauer, Lucan Owen, Scotty Buckler, Russell Swanson – “ Last Week Tonight with John Oliver “

“ Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Special: Eric Becker, Kevin Faust, Ron Hirshman, Ed Horton, Helena Jackson, Jon Purdy, Jimmy Velarde, Allen Merriweather, Greg Grouwinkel, Randy Gomez, Sr., Andrew Ansnick – “Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family & Good Times”

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special: “The Oscars”

Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming: “ Last Week Tonight with John Oliver “

“ Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special: “Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira “

and “ Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series: Don Roy King – “ Saturday Night Live ” (Host: Eddie Murphy )

” (Host: ) Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series: John Oliver , Tim Carvell, Daniel O’Brien , Owen Parsons, Charlie Redd, Joanna Rothkopf, Ben Silva, Seena Vali – “ Last Week Tonight with John Oliver “

, Tim Carvell, , Owen Parsons, Charlie Redd, Joanna Rothkopf, Ben Silva, Seena Vali – “ “ Outstanding Music Direction: Rickey Minor – The Kennedy Center Honors

– The Kennedy Center Honors Outstanding Short Form Variety Series: “ Carpool Karaoke: The Series “

“ Outstanding Costumes For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program: “ The Masked Singer “

“ Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program: Curtis Foreman & Ryan Randall – “ RuPaul’s Drag Race “

“ Outstanding Contemporary Makeup For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Non-Prosthetic): Natasha Marcelina, David Petruschin, Jen Fregozo, Nicole Faulkner – “RuPaul’s Drag Race“