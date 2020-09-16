Sanjay Dutt Jets off to Dubai to Meet his Kids before Resuming Treatment

Sanjay Dutt is currently being treated for lung cancer but the actor’s spirits are high. Only last week, he was spotted on the sets of YRF’s Shamshera to wrap up his remaining scenes before resuming treatment.

Today, his wife Maanyata shared a few snaps from their jet as the couple headed to Dubai to meet their twins, Iqra and Shahraan who were stuck there due to the lockdown. The couple will be take a week-long vacation before they return to resume Sanjay Dutt’s treatment.

A source close to the family told ETimes, “Sanjay is doing well, and is expected back home in just a week or 10 days. He wanted to see his twins, who are still in Dubai. They’re attending their classes from there.”