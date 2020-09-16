Sam Thaiday urges Broncos fans to farewell Darius Boyd

Queensland rugby league great Sam Thaiday has urged as many Broncos fans as possible to attend Darius Boyd’s final game next week.

The Broncos next Thursday night will host with the North Queensland Cowboys at Suncorp Stadium in what will be Boyd’s last game in the NRL.

Boyd, 33, announced earlier this year that this season would be his last despite having one year to run on his $800,000 per season contract.

Despite season 2020 being the worst on record for the Broncos, who have only won one game since the NRL resumed from its COVID-19 shut down in late May, Thaiday urged Broncos fans to pack Suncorp Stadium and give Boyd a proper farewell.

Darius Boyd (Getty)

“I would love to see as many people as possible at Suncorp Stadium cheering him on for his last game,” Thaiday told Wide World of Sports’ QLDER.

“They play against the Cowboys which is always a fantastic game between the Broncos and Cowboys.

“Darius has been a great servant to our game and has done some wonderful things on the field.

“He continues to do wonderful things off the field and will do [more] in the future.

“For all people living in Brisbane or in and around Brisbane, make sure you can get a ticket still.

Darius Boyd scores for the Broncos

“I’d love to see as many people there as possible. As many of our members as possible as well to get out there and support Darius.

“I know the Broncos haven’t had a fantastic year this year, but I think we do need to pay respect to Darius Boyd who’s been a great servant to our game, not just to the Broncos, but Newcastle, the Dragons, Queensland and Australia.”

Boyd has played 335 NRL games, 28 State of Origins for Queensland and 23 Tests for Australia since his debut for the Broncos back in 2006.

He won a premiership in his first year in the top grade in 2006 with the Broncos and then followed coach Wayne Bennett to the Dragons in 2010, where he snared another before again following the coach, who has been like a father to him, to the Knights and finally the Broncos where he was part of the 2015 grand final side.

Darius Boyd (Getty)

According to Nine News Brisbane reporter Adam Jackson, the record for crowd attendance in Queensland since the NRL resume amid the COVID-19 outbreak is 9,700, which occurred last weekend at Cbus Super Stadium between the Broncos and Titans.

In response to the current record, Thaiday had a simple message to Broncos fans: “Break that!”