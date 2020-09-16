Russell Brand flouts social distancing rules by hugging fan

Russell Brand was seen flouting social distancing rules following a performance of his new comedy show Brand-emic as he posed for pictures and hugged a fan.

The stand up star, 45, was pictured taking selfies with audience members, despite claiming in a social media post that they had some ‘socially-distanced’ fun at his gig, held at at London’s Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre.

According to The Sun, Russel told fans that he had ‘better go’, because he was ‘flouting social distancing rules’ – in England the rule is to socially distance at one metre plus – by being in close contact with them.

The show took place on Monday after the new ‘rule of six’ was introduced for social gatherings amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Russel’s set was inspired by lockdown as he joked how his performance was ‘almost empty’ due to social distancing rules, however he later mingled without wearing a mask.

According to the publication, Russell told the crowd that he wanted to ‘walk the f**k off the stage’, after joking how ‘poorly attended’ his show was. Russell’s show wasn’t actually poorly attended, he had a socially-distanced audience as required.

Russell told the crowd: ‘I’m easily provoked, I’m brittle and I’m an anxious person. I’ve not socialised for a long while and now I’m looking at what looks like a very poorly attended show’

‘I’m fighting every prima donna instinct in my body to walk the f*** off this stage.’

Despite photos suggesting the evening was anything but coronavirus-friendly, Russell later tweeted: ‘What a wonderful night of socially distant, spiritually intimate fun we had. Thanks everyone at Regent’s Park and all of you that came together.’

During one segment of the show Russell said that the sort of audience member his shows attract will ‘almost certainly be infected’ with coronavirus.

Several fans shared snaps of themselves and Russell from the evening, as he stood close to them and posed for photographs.

The stringent ‘rule of six’ ban came into force across England on Monday, in an attempt to tackle rising coronavirus infection rates by restricting meetings both indoors and outdoors, including homes, parks, pubs and restaurants.

Police will fine people up to £3,200 if they disobey the rules.

The events industry is currently ‘starring into the abyss’ due to the lack of clarity about the Government ban on gatherings of more than six people, according to the Telegraph.

The publication reported that events organisers are experiencing mass cancellations within the industry, which supports 700,000 employees.

Jane Longhurst, chief executive of the Meetings Industry Association, said: ‘It hasn’t actually defined what government is trying to do, and there’s no clarity, and it has completely shattered any confidence that anyone holding events had.’

If arts events were deemed against the law, the police have the powers to enforce these legal limits, including to issue fines of £100, doubling for further breaches up to a maximum of £3,200.