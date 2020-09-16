Ross Lyon answers coach comeback calls

Ross Lyon has answered calls for him to consider a comeback to coaching as a number of AFL clubs struggle to find the right long-term candidate to lead their team.

Lyon has an incredibly strong coaching CV in Aussie Rules. He’s coached over 300 games as head coach at St Kilda and then at Fremantle, leading those teams to four AFL grand final appearances (one in 2009 and two in 2010 with the Saints, and one with the Dockers), but won none.

He has also been an assistant coach with Richmond, Carlton and Sydney, and was with the Swans when they reached consecutive grand finals in 2005 and 2006.

As several AFL clubs experience periods of instability and inconsistency under young or under-performing coaches around the league, Lyon emerges as an attractive recruit for teams wanting to steady the ship.

AFL insider Caroline Wilson asked Lyon during Footy Classified about whether he would consider a return to a head coach role or as a director of coaching if given the chance.

Ross Lyon was coach of the Dockers (Getty)

The 2009 AFL Coach of the Year admitted that he did not have the desire to return to such a role at the moment.

“I’d have to make sure the environment is suitable for myself and the other parties. But more importantly that you’re passionate and committed and you’re all-in. Honestly, sitting here, it’s not on my radar,” Lyon said on Footy Classified.

“I was committed, I was passionate and I am experienced. I’ve certainly got things to offer, but as I sit here now, you’ve got to be fully-committed and all-in [and I’m not].”

Ross Lyon during his time at Fremantle (Getty)

Lyon explained that although he still has the skills to complete the job, the mental and emotional strain of the work was a major consideration he’d have to make.

“The point I’d like to make – the ability to endure and take the heat week after week – that’s my real concern,” he said.

“Personally, everyone can handle it, but it can take its toll. But it’s really important the alignment of expectation [with clubs and coaches].

“That’s the real challenge – week after week after week fronting up to the press [when things aren’t going your way].”