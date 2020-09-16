Robert Pattinson Spotted Kissing Girlfriend Suki Waterhouse Amid Alleged Covid-19 Diagnosis

WENN

The new Caped Crusader depicter has been seen packing on public display of affection with Suki Waterhouse amid rumors that he tested positive for coronavirus.

Robert Pattinson appears to have beaten COVID-19 if new photos of the Twilight star and girlfriend Suki Waterhouse are any indication.

The actor’s alleged positive coronavirus test reportedly shut down the set of “The Batman“, but he has yet to confirm or deny the story.

However, on Wednesday (16Sep20), Robert appeared to be back at his best as he was snapped kissing model Suki in a London park.

Pattinson reportedly contracted COVID-19 days after “The Batman” resumed filming in Leavesden, England after the coronavirus shutdown. It is not clear when cameras will roll again.

Studio bosses at Warner Bros. have confirmed filming was halted by the COVID scare, but they haven’t confirmed Pattinson, who plays the titular role in “The Batman”, was the cast member who fell sick.