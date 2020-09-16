‘RHOBH’s Brandi Glanville: Denise Richards Was Sexually Aggressive Towards Me!!

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville may have been blocked from the show’s reunion — but she sat down for an interview elsewhere to spill the tea on her alleged fling with Denise Richards.

She claims Denise was “sexually aggressive” towards her.

“We went to dinner and Denise is sitting across from me and the whole time she is looking at my boobs,” she told Daily Mail. “Then our agent left because it was getting late for him, but we stayed because we were having a great time, we were hitting it off.”

She continued, “And then Denise said to me, ‘Oh my God, does it seem like I’ve been looking at your boobs all night?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, pretty much.’ […] We went into the bathroom and I showed her my boobs and right when I took my shirt down,” Brandi alleged. “She just kind of threw me against the wall and started making out with me.”

She says they returned to the table for more drinks before heading back to the bathroom for another makeout session.

“We were just making out, I had jeans on. There was nothing other than like a little bit of t*tty sucking, but it was sexy.”

She says the affair didn’t end there:

“It was nonstop from her after the first night we met,” she alleged. “She wanted to finish what she started, that’s how I felt.”

She continued, “She was literally texting me every single day. ‘Oh, I’m in your neighborhood, can I just come over? Can I come over? I need to see you.’ I said, ‘Well, I can meet you for a drink, I can meet you at dinner.’ I just didn’t want to be alone with her, because I felt that she had a lot of dude energy, like she really wanted me.”

But Brandi says Denise was not looking for anything long term:

“I felt she wanted to hit it and quit it,” she claimed. “She was very sexually aggressive and once she got what she wanted, she didn’t want to know.”