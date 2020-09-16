‘RHOBH’s Brandi Glanville: Denise Richards Was Sexually Aggressive Towards Me!!

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville may have been blocked from the show’s reunion — but she sat down for an interview elsewhere to spill the tea on her alleged fling with Denise Richards.

She claims Denise was “sexually aggressive” towards her.

“We went to dinner and Denise is sitting across from me and the whole time she is looking at my boobs,” she told Daily Mail. “Then our agent left because it was getting late for him, but we stayed because we were having a great time, we were hitting it off.”

