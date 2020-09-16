Report: Wild ‘actively shopping’ Matt Dumba

Matt Dumba has spent his entire NHL career with the Minnesota Wild, but that could quickly change as the team reportedly has had trade discussions involving the talented defenseman.

According to The Athletic’s Michael Russo, Wild general manager Bill Guerin has fielded a lot of calls on Dumba this offseason and is actively shopping him.

With Minnesota recently signing Jonas Brodin to a seven-year, $42 million extension, including a no-movement clause, he’ll join blue-liners Ryan Suter and Jared Spurgeon in being protected from next year’s expansion draft. That leaves Dumba expendable in a trade, especially considering the fact that Minnesota may not be able to protect him from the Seattle Kraken.

The 26-year-old right-shot defenseman has three years remaining on his five-year, $30 million deal. The 2020-21 season could be Minnesota’s last shot to trade him as a modified no-trade clause on his contract kicks in during the 2021-22 campaign.

Dumba was drafted by the Wild seventh overall in 2012. He’s played 411 games with the club and last season tallied 24 points, 98 hits and 88 blocks while averaging over 22 minutes per night.

The Canadian won the King Clancy Trophy earlier this month as the player “who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.” He received the honor after co-founding the Hockey Diversity Alliance and giving an emotional speech addressing racial issues before a playoff game between the Edmonton Oilers and Chicago Blackhawks.