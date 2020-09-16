Report: College basketball seasons can start Nov. 25

While it remains largely unknown what men’s and women’s college basketball seasons held amid the coronavirus pandemic will look like, it appears there’s a tentative start date for campaigns.

ESPN’s Jeff Borzello reported on Wednesday that the men’s and women’s seasons have been cleared for Nov. 25 starts in a vote held by the NCAA Division I Council. While speaking on a webinar last week, NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt explained such a start date is desirable because “76% of all Division-I schools will have either finished their fall semester completely or released the general student body for in-person instruction” by the start of Thanksgiving week.

Borzello added that Nov. 25 is merely a starting point for future discussions. Multiple reports throughout the summer have suggested the NCAA could embrace several bubble sites for preseason games and non-conference competitions in late November or early December.

Back on Aug. 12, Gavitt declared there will be an NCAA Tournament in 2021. This year’s men’s and women’s tournaments were canceled in March because of the virus outbreak.