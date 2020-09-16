Report: Big Ten to announce fall return for football

The news comes after the conference decided to postpone all fall sports seasons on Aug. 11 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Big Ten presidents and chancellors voted 11-3 to postpone, with Nebraska, Ohio State and Iowa voting to proceed with a normal season.

All of Big Ten’s presidents and chancellors met for hours on Sunday afternoon with members of the return to competition task force, which plans scheduling and television. The medical subcommittee also reviewed the latest medical information about a safe return to play amid the pandemic.

Big Ten was the first major conference to postpone fall athletics and now are the first to reverse it. While the Pac-12 quickly followed the Big Ten by postponing, they reportedly have no intention to reinstate fall athletics.

As of mid-September, only three FBS conferences will not play this fall — Pac-12, MAC and Mountain West.