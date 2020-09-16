Report: Big Ten to announce fall return for football

Fans of Big Ten football can rejoice.
According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, the Big Ten is expected to announce on Wednesday a return to college football in October. Dan Wetzel adds that games will be played on campus without fans and that the title game will take place on Dec. 19.
The news comes after the conference decided to postpone all fall sports seasons on Aug. 11 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Big Ten presidents and chancellors voted 11-3 to postpone, with Nebraska, Ohio State and Iowa voting to proceed with a normal season.
All of Big Ten’s presidents and chancellors met for hours on Sunday afternoon with members of the return to competition task force, which plans scheduling and television. The medical subcommittee also reviewed the latest medical information about a safe return to play amid the pandemic.
Big Ten was the first major conference to postpone fall athletics and now are the first to reverse it. While the Pac-12 quickly followed the Big Ten by postponing, they reportedly have no intention to reinstate fall athletics.
As of mid-September, only three FBS conferences will not play this fall — Pac-12, MAC and Mountain West.
