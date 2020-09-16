Red Lobster Teams Up With Mountain Dew For New “DEW Garita” Margarita

Roommates, popular seafood restaurant chain Red Lobster has officially teamed up with soft drink favorite Mountain Dew for a new drink that they hope will make 2020 a little easier! The new cocktail concoction from both Red Lobster and Mountain Dew is set to hit restaurants in a matter of weeks.

Named the “Dew Garita,” it’s a new Red Lobster margarita made with Mountain Dew. It will be initially available in select restaurants beginning this month and expected to be available nationwide by the end of 2020. The drink is described as having the look of the soft drink and is Mountain Dew’s “take on a margarita” and includes the citrus-flavored soda, tequila and a “few other special ingredients,” according to reports.

In a press release earlier this week, Red Lobster and PepsiCo (the company that owns (Mountain Dew) said they were kicking off a new relationship with the cocktail and would work “together to leverage iconic PepsiCo brands across the Frito-Lay and Quaker range of products to co-create tasty menu items.”

“The DEW Garita is the first delicious taste of the types of inspired menu items to come,” Nelson Griffin, Red Lobster senior vice president and chief supply chain officer, said in a press release. The new drink will be exclusively served at Red Lobster and a suggested pairing is the seafood restaurant’s Cheddar Bay Biscuits.

Hugh Roth, PepsiCo Global Foodservice chief customer officer, added “With both of our brands on deck to wow guests, we can’t wait to dream up more phenomenal flavor pairings together to bring some very special offerings and experiences to the table.”

More pairings between the two companies are also planned for the future.

