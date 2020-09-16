Home Entertainment Ray J Shares Why He Filed For Divorce From Princess Love

Ray J Shares Why He Filed For Divorce From Princess Love

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
7

Ray J has explained why he went ahead and filed for divorce from Princess Love months after she filed to have her own divorce petition dismissed.

“You know, I love her and I love my babies and it’s just personal, but she knows how I feel about her,” Ray J told ET. “I just think that I want to make sure everybody is happy, that everybody enjoys life and that this can help her smile more and enjoy who she is and enjoy her life. You know, sometimes it’s the best thing to do.”

RELATED ARTICLES

©