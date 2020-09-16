Ray J Shares Why He Filed For Divorce From Princess Love

Ray J has explained why he went ahead and filed for divorce from Princess Love months after she filed to have her own divorce petition dismissed.

“You know, I love her and I love my babies and it’s just personal, but she knows how I feel about her,” Ray J told ET. “I just think that I want to make sure everybody is happy, that everybody enjoys life and that this can help her smile more and enjoy who she is and enjoy her life. You know, sometimes it’s the best thing to do.”

He added, “It was just how I felt at the time. I didn’t really talk to nobody about it.

“It’s still so early, I really don’t know what’s going to happen, how it happens, but I just want to make sure that my babies and my Princess is in a great place mentally and that they can enjoy life. My wife, if there’s somebody better out there that she wants to be with, then I have to respect that as well. But hey, I don’t know… I can’t say too much, but I love you, Princess. That’s what I can say.”