Ranking the five-year windows of every NFL team

Few professional leagues have greater roster turnover than the NFL, but a great, young core can give a team an opportunity to win multiple championships. Here’s a look at the five-year windows for each NFL team to win championships, ranked 1-32.
The defending Super Bowl Champs were able to extend Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Chris Jones this offseason after signing Frank Clark and Tyrann Mathieu last offseason. They were also able to extend Tyreek Hill in 2019, meaning the team’s best players are all signed through 2021. Head coach Andy Reid remains one of the winningest coaches in the modern era, and also has time left in the driver’s seat at age 62. The Chiefs have a chance to win even more Super Bowls in the next five years.
Reigning MVP Lamar Jackson is still on his rookie contract, but the check is going to come due soon. Recent strong drafts should still allow the team to spend elsewhere, as the core should remain intact around Jackson with Mark Andrews, Marquise Brown, and J.K. Dobbins. The Ravens also locked up cornerback Marcus Peters this offseason, and young Marlon Humphrey could be next. Soon-to-be 58-year-old John Harbaugh is well in contention for his second Super Bowl with this core.
There hasn’t been a more consistent team in the NFC since 2012 than the Seahawks, and it’s no coincidence that Russell Wilson has been the starter since then. At age 31, he has plenty of great years remaining, though it remains to be seen how much longer 69-year-old Pete Carroll will want to coach. Some of the team’s recent drafts have yet to bear fruit, but the receiver tandem of Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf are here to stay, and safety Jamal Adams adds to the youthful defensive core. The next project will be locking up star cornerback Shaquill Griffin.
The Cowboys haven’t played up to their talent in recent seasons, but hope that changes under new head coach Mike McCarthy. The team’s inability to sign Dak Prescott long-term has been befuddling, but most still believe an agreement is inevitable. The team does have the rest of the key offensive skill players signed beyond this season, including Amari Cooper and Ezekiel Elliott, and top offensive linemen Tyron Smith, Zack Martin, and La’El Collins are signed well beyond 2020. Defensive stars Demarcus Lawrence and Jaylon Smith also have long-term contracts.
The Rams outlook became somewhat bleaker after missing the playoffs last year, but it should be kept in perspective that the team still went 9-7 despite a tough division and is just one year removed from making the Super Bowl. 34-year-old head coach Sean McVay remains one of the top offensive minds in the game, and he has all of his key offensive horses with him for several more years with Jared Goff, Robert Woods, and Cooper Kupp. The cap could take some maneuvering after the team paid Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey, but those elite defensive talents were well worth the price.
Aaron Rodgers continues to play at a high level as he approaches his 37th birthday, yet the Packers drafted potential replacement Jordan Love in the first round. It was an odd move that could eventually push Rodgers out of town, but he’s currently signed through 2023. More concerning in the short term will be locking up Aaron Jones, Davante Adams, David Bakhtiari, and Kevin King, all free agents after this year or next. The defense has underrated talent together long term in Kenny Clark, Za’Darius Smith, Preston Smith, Jaire Alexander, and Darnell Savage. While last year’s 13-3 record might have be an overachieving, the team has a shot as long as Rodgers is playing in his current form.
The rebuild took time, but head coach Kyle Shanahan and GM John Lynch did masterful work getting the 49ers back to the Super Bowl in their third season. There are still questions about Jimmy Garoppolo’s ceiling, but Shanahan’s scheme makes up for many of their weaknesses. San Francisco just extended star tight end George Kittle, and wideouts Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk have plenty of time on their rookie contracts. 2019 first-round pick Nick Bosa is looking like a franchise player, and fellow pass rusher Arik Armstead signed long term this offseason.
Philly won the Super Bowl three years ago, but there is some risk in their five-year projection of Carson Wentz can’t show better durability. He played 13 games in 2017, 11 games in 2018, and was hurt in last year’s playoffs. The Eagles have built well around him already with Miles Sanders and Jalen Reagor, while offensive linemen Lane Johnson, Brandon Brooks, and Andre Dillard should also be around for several more years. The team has defensive stars Fletcher Cox and Darius Slay around for the long haul, as well. For all the injuries head coach Doug Pederson has contended with, he’s led the team to three consecutive playoff appearances.
The Cardinals are rightfully excited about Kyler Murray’s upside, and brought in star wideout DeAndre Hopkins with a long-term contract to help him along. The team still has other areas to address, particularly the offensive line and defense, though star pass rusher Chandler Jones is signed through 2021 and 2020 first-rounder Isaiah Simmons has a high ceiling. The secondary also has a keeper in safety Budda Baker. It remains to be seen if Kliff Kingsbury is the man for the job, given his limited overall success in his previous job at Texas Tech.
The Vikings have made the playoffs in three of the last five seasons under head coach Mike Zimmer, and Kirk Cousins has found his stride in Minnesota. The team has all of their key receivers signed long term, with running back Dalvin Cook likely to be next. Star defensive end Danielle Hunter is under contract through 2023, as are linebackers Eric Kendricks and Anthony Barr. The development of young secondary will be key, particularly cornerbacks Mike Hughes, Jeff Gladney, and Cameron Dantzler.
The Titans were convinced enough by Ryan Tannehill’s showing last year to give the 32-year-old quarterback an extension, though his track record in Miami doesn’t show a clear franchise signal caller. Fortunately, he has great, young weapons to work with in A.J. Brown and Corey Davis, and Derrick Henry is also signed long term, albeit for a big contract that could comeback to bite the franchise given the going rate of the running back position. The team loves young defensive stars Jeffery Simmons, Rashaan Evans, and Harold Landry, all on rookie deals through at least 2021. Safety Kevin Byard is also set to be a Titan for a while. Head coach Mike Vrabel has led the team to consecutive 9-7 seasons, with a strong outlook going forward in the AFC South.
Head coach Sean Payton is anointed an offensive mastermind, but having Drew Brees for his entire tenure in New Orleans has helped. Brees could be gone soon, though a new quarterback should have Alvin Kamara, Michael Thomas, and a very good offensive line for the next few years. Several of the key players on defense are also long in the tooth, and the Saints will have to find a way to sign star corner Marshon Lattimore beyond 2021.
The Steelers have arguably the best defense going, and have three of their best talents on rookie deals in T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick, and Devin Bush. There are bigger questions on offense, however. JuJu Smith-Schuster and James Conner are set to be free agents after this season, and Ben Roethlisberger is age 38 and coming off a major elbow injury. The team doesn’t have a clear heir at quarterback despite using a third-round pick on Mason Rudolph in 2018. Head coach Mike Tomlin is in his 14th season with the team but is still only 48, and has yet to finish below .500 in a season.
Head coach and pseudo GM Bill O’Brien has seemingly gone all-in recently, albeit with some questionable personnel moves. The good news is that the Texans signed star quarterback Deshaun Watson long term, but it remains to be seen what he will have around him. His blindside is well-protected through 2023 by Laremy Tunsil, but the wideouts have had their share of injury issues, as has defensive star J.J. Watt. The Texans defensive strength is at linebacker, with three starters now signed for the next several years.
The Patriots roster looks far from impressive on paper, but 68-year-old head coach Bill Belichick has shown no signs of slowing down. His presence makes any five-year window shinier. Reigning Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore is already 30, and the Pats saw a lot of defensive turnover in the offseason. On offense, Cam Newton has had recent issues staying healthy, Julian Edelman is 34, and 2019 first-round pick N’Keal Harry has disappointed so far. Yet, Belichick supersedes all of the these shortcomings.
Head coach Sean McDermott has proven to be the right man for the job since he was hired in 2017, with two playoff appearances. There are still questions about whether Josh Allen is the long-term answer at quarterback, but the rest of the roster looks strong. Buffalo added Stefon Diggs in the offseason, have accumulated a strong offensive line, and have two intriguing young backs in Devin Singletary and Zack Moss. Buffalo’s identity remains on defense, and they’ve locked up Tre’Davious White and Jordan Poyer, with young talents Ed Oliver and Tremaine Edmunds still on their rookie deals.
Things were looking up for the Colts entering last year, with GM Chris Ballard building an impressive team to surround Andrew Luck. Unfortunately, Luck retired in the 2019 preseason due to injury, and the team has struggled since then. There is blue chip talent in nearly every position group, led by T.Y. Hilton, Quenton Nelson, DeForest Buckner, Darius Leonard, and Rock Ya-Sin. The team also seems optimistic about young offensive weapons Jonathan Taylor, Parris Campbell, and Michael Pittman, but none of it means anything if the Colts can’t find their answer at quarterback. 38-year-old Philip Rivers looked his age in a shocking Week 1 defeat at Jacksonville.
Tampa Bay has spent the last two years thinking about the here and now, bringing in Bruce Arians at age 66 and Tom Brady, age 43. The team will probably try to sign pending free agent Chris Godwin, but it remains to be seen if the Bucs can afford to spend that much at one position with Mike Evans also drawing a fat paycheck. Former first-round pick O.J. Howard might finally be coming into his own with two years remaining on his rookie deal. The defense really likes what they have in 2019 draftees Devin White and Sean Bunting, though keeping the front seven together for much longer will be difficult with Jason Pierre-Paul, Shaq Barrett, and Ndamukong Suh free agents after this year or next. If the Bucs don’t win the Super Bowl within the next two years, they could be in for another complete rebuild.
No team has done less with more recently than the Browns. The franchise futility continues, as the team is now on their third head coach in three years. The hope is that Kevin Stefanski can unlock Baker Mayfield’s potential, but the third-year quarterback could be on his last shot in Cleveland if he doesn’t rebound. The team got new offensive tackles to help him, and have several tremendous weapons under contract long term, including Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, Odell Beckham, and Jarvis Landry. The team also gave pass rusher Myles Garrett a massive extension, and have a high upside cornerback tandem with recent draftees Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams. The Browns have a chance to move up several spots on the list if Mayfield can show marked improvement in 2020, but the jury is out after Week 1.
The Falcons franchise has gone downhill since blowing a 28-3 lead to the Patriots in the Super Bowl four years ago. They’ve gone 7-9 in consecutive seasons, which a defense that’s been downright terrible. Matt Ryan has some life left at age 35, as does Julio Jones at 31. The Falcons are running out of time to win a championship with that duo, without much of the way of clear defensive stalwarts beyond Grady Jarrett and Deion Jones.
Head coach Matt Nagy led the Bears to a 12-4 record in his first season, and the team still managed an 8-8 record last year in spite of Mitchell Trubisky’s poor play. The team seems stuck with Trubisky for at least another year, and are paying a huge sum to backup Nick Foles. The top priority should be finding a way to bring back pending free agent Allen Robinson, who is one of the few difference makes on offense. Fortunately, four starting offensive linemen are signed beyond 2020. The defense remains a strong point, and has Khalil Mack, Robert Quinn, Roquan Smith, Kyle Fuller, and Eddie Jackson signed well beyond this year, as well. The future of the franchise still seems unsettled until quarterback is definitively answered, yet Nagy’s early success should give Chicago the benefit of the doubt.
Matthew Stafford has made the Pro Bowl only once in 11 seasons, but he has led four winning seasons in Detroit. After throwing to Calvin Johnson early in his career, Stafford has found another franchise wideout in Kenny Golladay, though the Lions need to extend the wideout after this season. 2019 first-round pick T.J. Hockenson looks like another keeper. The defense continues to see major turnover under head coach Matt Patricia, without much success to show for it, and don’t have any players who would be considered surefire stars.
Jon Gruden is in the third year of a 10-year contract, and he decided to rebuild the roster when he was hired. Some of the results have been promising, with Josh Jacobs, Darren Waller, and Maxx Crosby looking like players the Raiders can build around. The jury is still out on many of the team’s other young players, and quarterback Derek Carr hasn’t shown enough explosiveness under Gruden.
Miami tanked last season, accumulating three first-round picks in this year’s draft. It will take some time to see how that draft worked out, with Tua Tagovailoa, Austin Jackson, and Noah Igbinoghene the primary additions. Miami did spend in free agency this offseason, particularly on defense, with Byron Jones, Kyle Van Noy, and Shaq Lawson. The wide receiver tandem of DeVante Parker and Preston Williams looks strong for the long term, but the offensive line and defense still need additional talent.
New head coach Matt Rhule had his work cut out for him with a Panthers roster that lost its most recognizable player on both sides of the ball this offseason, with Cam Newton leaving and Luke Kuechly retiring. The offensive talent remains strong, adding game manager Teddy Bridgewater to lead a group of good, long-term weapons that includes Christian McCaffrey, D.J. Moore, and Robby Anderson. The team spent their entire draft on the defense, trying to build around Brian Burns and Shaq Thompson. It will take some time to see what they have on that side of the ball.
Cincinnati earned the first overall draft choice in 2020 after going 2-14 last season, but might have struck gold with Joe Burrow. He’s set to have Joe Mixon in the backfield for several more years, though the offensive line is a work in progress. Defensive linemen Geno Atkins and Carlos Dunlap are on the back of their careers, but Sam Hubbard appears to be a keeper and D.J. Reader was signed long-term. The linebackers are young and raw, and the team went to the well in free agency with several cornerback additions.
Denver has heavily invested in their offense over the last two years, with their struggles since winning the Super Bowl five years ago. Drew Lock’s upside still remains to be seen, but the team seems set with young wideouts Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy, along with tight end Noah Fant. The team is still deciding what it has with former first-round pick Garett Bolles at left tackle, but the rest of the offensive line has nice upside. The defense has a keeper in Bradley Chubb, though most of the rest of the unit could be past their peaks. That includes 31-year-old Von Miller, who could miss all of 2020 due to injury. Re-signing safety Justin Simmons will likely be a post-2020 priority.
The Chargers organization has seemed cursed in recent years with so many key injuries, and that’s continued in 2020 with star safety Derwin James going down. There are legitimate questions about his future future, with major injuries in college and two out of three years as a pro. The team was able to extend Joey Bosa, but none of the top three corners are signed beyond 2021. The future of the offense rests on 2020 first-round pick Justin Herbert, who should find the field soon. He does have a pair of strong receivers in Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, but tight end Hunter Henry is a free agent after this season. The offensive line also have four free agents following this year.
Giants GM Dave Gettleman is a whipping boy in media circles for his questionable moves and logic since taking over the team. That said, Daniel Jones has clear potential, and Saquon Barkley became an elite running back almost immediately after entering the league. 2019 draftee Darius Slayton continues to look like a steal, as well. The defense took a huge step back when 2019 first-round pick Deandre Baker was released due to off-field trouble, but the Giants are hoping to buy time with free agent acquisitions Blake Martinez and James Bradberry. New York still needs more production out of its front seven before anyone should be optimistic about the defense.
Washington has spent four first-round picks in four years on defensive linemen, and it showed in Week 1 with eight sacks against Philadelphia. The other two levels of the defense have some issues, but they could be covered up by the pass rush. The offense has a high upside wideout in Terry McLaurin, though the rest of the unit is a major work in progress. 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins hasn’t proven he’s the answer at quarterback, the offensive line has major deficiencies, and young running backs Antonio Gibson and Bryce Love haven’t done anything in the NFL yet. A new coaching staff led by the highly respected Ron Rivera hopefully won’t be undermined by Daniel Snyder’s ownership.
Somehow, some way, Adam Gase got a second chance to run an NFL franchise after leaving the Dolphins much worse than he found them. His plan with the Jets has also been unclear. Sam Darnold hasn’t improved significantly under Gase, and the supporting cast leaves much to be desired. It’s hard to fault the Jets for accepting the huge draft package they received from Seattle for the disgruntled Jamal Adams this offseason, but making good on those picks is another story. 2019 first-round pick Quinnen Williams hasn’t shown much yet, and it’s hard to find another keeper on the current defense.
Oh, how quickly things can change. A few years ago the Jaguars had one of the most talented young rosters in the league, but a series of injuries, retirements, bad moves, and unfortunate events has put them back at the bottom of the list. The defense has almost nothing left from the elite unit that made the AFC Championship in 2017, while the offense is just trying to see what they have in 2019 sixth-round pick Gardner Minshew. So far, so good on Minshew’s returns, and wideout D.J. Chark is also a budding star. Still, this roster has a lot more work to do.