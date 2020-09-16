Ranking the five-year windows of every NFL team

Derick E. Hingle / USA Today Sports Images

Tampa Bay has spent the last two years thinking about the here and now, bringing in Bruce Arians at age 66 and Tom Brady, age 43. The team will probably try to sign pending free agent Chris Godwin, but it remains to be seen if the Bucs can afford to spend that much at one position with Mike Evans also drawing a fat paycheck. Former first-round pick O.J. Howard might finally be coming into his own with two years remaining on his rookie deal. The defense really likes what they have in 2019 draftees Devin White and Sean Bunting, though keeping the front seven together for much longer will be difficult with Jason Pierre-Paul, Shaq Barrett, and Ndamukong Suh free agents after this year or next. If the Bucs don’t win the Super Bowl within the next two years, they could be in for another complete rebuild.