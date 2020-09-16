Raiders Sia Soliola reveals he attempted to blend KFC during injury recovery

Canberra forward Sia Soliola has revealed he attempted to blend KFC and a host of other fast food options during his recovery from a brutal facial fracture.

Soliola back in July was rushed to hospital following a head clash with Dragons prop Blake Lawrie which resulted in the nasty facial fracture.

There were fears at the time Soliola would miss the rest of the season due to the severity of the incident.

But now the 34-year-old has made a remarkable recovery and is in line for selection this weekend as the Raiders eye a top-four finish with finals just around the corner.

Iosia Soliola and scans of his facial fracture (Getty)

Opening up on the injury to NRL.com, Soliola revealed he made some surprising moves at the dinner table with soft foods being his only option during the early stages of his recovery.

He admitted he put KFC, a McDonald’s Big Mac burger and pizza all through the blender in attempts to soften the food.

“I actually tried to blend KFC,” Soliola told NRL.com.

“It was all soft foods so everything had to be blended. I actually had the idea to blend KFC, pizza, a Big Mac or pretty much anything.”

Josh Papalii (Getty)

In some more good news for the Raiders, star forward Josh Papalii will more than likely finish his in Canberra after signing a contract extension that will keep him in the nation’s capital until the end of 2025.

Canberra chief executive Don Furner didn’t flinch when he declared the Queenslander was the best forward during his 25-year career at the club

“There’s no doubt Josh has developed into one of the all-time greats of our club and he is now recognised among the game’s elite superstars,” Furner said.

“His commitment to the club and the city of Canberra is wonderful to see and we know we have a player who we can continue to be a big part of our club for years to come.”