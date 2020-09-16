PS5 preorders now available, releases November 12

We’ll regularly update this as PS5 preorders go live at more retailers.

Sony’s PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition are now available to preorder for $499 and $499, respectively, and will release on November 12. You’ll want to preorder yours as soon as possible because they’re sure to sell out lightning fast, and we’ve got a handy PS5 preorder guide to help you get started. Launching alongside the PS5 is a line of accessories including a PULSE 3D wireless headset, media remote, HD camera, DualSense charging station, and of course the DualSense controller itself.

The PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition are now available to preorder from your favorite retailers. With two versions to choose from, you’ll be able to pick which best suits your budget. PS5 is the place to be for next-gen exclusives like Spider-Man and Horizon Forbidden West. Get yours before they sell out.

If you missed out on preorders from Walmart online, we’ve received word that in-store PS5 preorders will begin on September 22.

The PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition are shipping with the same specs, meaning you’re getting a 3.5GHz CPU, a 10.28 TFLOP GPU with 36 CUs at 2.23GHz, and an 825GB SSD. You can look forward to nearly non-existent load times, 4K at 60FPS gaming, and ray-tracing support. The DualSense controller is packed with adaptive triggers and features haptic feedback to make your gaming experience more immersive than ever. At least, that’s the hope Sony has.

Microsoft recently revealed its Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S for $499 and $299, respectively. Both will be available for preorder starting on September 22 ahead of their November 10th release date. The company is offering a financing option called Xbox All Access that’ll get you an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S bundled with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $35/month or $25/month over two years.

No matter which console you end up getting, next-gen is sure to be an exciting one.