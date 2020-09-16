Priyanka Chopra’s Birthday Post for Nick Jonas is all Heart

When you’re in a relationship, the birthday of your partner becomes even more special than yours. We try to go all out hoping that our partner feels extra special on the occasion of their birthday and looks like our Bollywood stars are no different.

On the occasion of Nick Jonas’ birthday today, Priyanka Chopra took to social media and shared the most adorable birthday wish ever. The post was a video compilation featuring some of Priyanka’s most memorable moments with Nick. Her caption for the post read, “So grateful you were born. Happy birthday my love. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ @nickjonas” Take a look at the video below.











After watching the video, we can’t help but gush over how adorable these two are.