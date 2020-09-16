Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Ordered by Doctor to Stay in Bed for Two Weeks

WENN

The ‘Chrissy’s Court’ star has been put on a mandatory bed rest by her doctor as she describes her latest pregnancy as her ‘most challenging pregnancy yet.’

Chrissy Teigen has been forced to lie down for two weeks after she mistook “bed rest” for taking it easy.

The 34-year-old model and cookbook author is pregnant with her third child, and earlier this month (Sep20), she revealed that although she’d been put on a two-week bed rest, she hadn’t been spending all of her time in bed.

“I didn’t really know that bed rest was in bed. I honestly thought bed rest was you have to really, really relax, stay home,” she said in a post on her Instagram Stories. “I thought it could be ‘couch rest.’ But now I’m in trouble. Now I need bed rest.”

The Sports Illustrated cover girl has been ordered to confine herself to her quarters for “super serious bed rest times.”

Chrissy, who is married to singer John Legend, added she is “just trying to be as healthy as possible” while admitting this has been her most challenging pregnancy yet. “It’s a bit of a difficult pregnancy. I feel good though,” she insisted. “I will say I’m probably being punished for talking so much about how great the first two went. I was like, ‘Oh yeah, pregnancy’s awesome!’ But now I get it. I get anyone that thinks it’s not so awesome, but very happy to be carrying this baby.”

The “Chrissy’s Court” star later tweeted she had managed to spend almost 24 hours, bar five minutes, in bed.

“Lord it’s kind of c**ppier than it sounds,” she added. “On punishment for saying the first two pregnancies were easy peasy.”

Chrissy also shared she’s on mandatory bed rest until Tuesday (22Sep20).