PlayStation 5 pre-orders now live at EB Games Canada

Following Best Buy Canada’s suit, EB Games Canada is now accepting pre-orders for the PlayStation 5 on its website.
The $499.99 CAD disc-less Digital Edition console can be pre-ordered here, while the standard $629 model is available for pre-order here.
Games and accessories are also live.
Pre-orders for the Playstation 5 console, its accessories, and games shown today will be live tomorrow morning for the east coast, and tonight in store for the west coast!
Live online now: https://t.co/LyCzXkEjGx pic.twitter.com/HT5OmRNGLL
— EB Games Canada 👾 (@EBGamesCanada) September 17, 2020
Note that the website is loading very slowly, so you may run into some issues.
Both PS5 models will release on November 12th in Canada.
