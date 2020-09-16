PlayStation 5 pre-orders now live at EB Games Canada

Isaac Novak
Following Best Buy Canada’s suit, EB Games Canada is now accepting pre-orders for the PlayStation 5 on its website.

The $499.99 CAD disc-less Digital Edition console can be pre-ordered here, while the standard $629 model is available for pre-order here.

Games and accessories are also live.

Note that the website is loading very slowly, so you may run into some issues.

Both PS5 models will release on November 12th in Canada.

More to come…

