Pilot injured in helicopter crash in Stirling, Victoria’s east

A pilot has been injured after a helicopter crashed in Victoria’s east this afternoon.

understands the pilot sustained injuries following the aircraft incident in Stirling, about 60kms north of Bairnsdale in East Gippsland.

Paramedics responded to the incident upon receiving a call for assistance about 3pm.

An aircraft incident is unfolding in Stirling, Victoria’s east. (Supplied)

Seven emergency vehicles attended the scene, with an air ambulance also dispatched.

The man will be flown to a Melbourne hospital after suffering upper body injuries.