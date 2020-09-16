Photos: Aditya Roy Kapur snapped post a rigorous workout

Aditya Roy Kapur was last seen in Sadak 2. Though the film did not do too well, the actor seems to be in no mood to stop. He is moving on to his next project and wishes to taste success again just like he did with Malang alongside Disha Patani earlier this year. But what’s also important to him is to remain in good shape amidst the partial lockdown.

Today, the Bollywood hottie was snapped post a gym session. Dressed in a pair of jet black shorts and a sleeveless T-shirt flaunting his biceps, Aditya happily posed for the paparazzi before zooming off in his ride. Check out the pictures below…