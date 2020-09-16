Pennsylvania Professor Placed On Paid Leave After Using The N-Word During Zoom Lecture

A Duquesne University professor has been placed on paid leave after video surfaced of him using a racial slur with his students last week. Instructor Gary Shank used the N-word during a Zoom lecture at least three times, according to two clips posted on Twitter. The incident occurred on Sept. 9, per student newspaper The Duquesne University .

In both videos, which were less than a minute long,Professor Shank gave his students in his educational psychology course “permission” to use the n-word because they would use it in a “pedagogical sense.”

The professor asked his students, “What’s the one word about race that we’re not allowed to use?” When no one responded, the Professor continued,” I’ll give you a hint. It starts with ‘N.’” None of the students engaged, so Professor Shank gave a disclaimer and stated,

“It’s even hard to say, OK. I’ll tell you the word,” he continued. “And again. I’m not using it in any way other than to demonstrate a point. The word is ni**er.”

The videos garnered more than 57,000 views on Twitter. Shortly after, Professor Shank sent out an apology email following the incident claiming he realized the term was deeply troubling. The University’s School of Education Dean, Gretchen Generett, condemned his actions, and Vice President of marketing and communications, Gabriel Welsch, confirmed Shank being on paid leave while the incident is under investigation.

