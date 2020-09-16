Paul Gallen concerned by timeline of Broncos coach search, warns Kevin Walters could be ‘band-aid’ fix

NRL legend Paul Gallen has warned the Brisbane Broncos that waiting too long to make its coaching appointment official could have a negative impact on its 2021 hopes.

After Anthony Seibold parted ways just two years into a five-year deal, Queensland Origin coach Kevin Walters and recently-departed Cowboys coach Paul Green appear to be the frontrunners for the top job at Red Hill.

However, with reports suggesting that a final call will not be made for five weeks, Gallen voiced his concerns about the timing of the process.

“That’s a surprise. You’d think that they would know pretty soon,” he told 2GB’s Wide World of Sports Radio.

“They’re out of the competition in a couple of weeks and they’ve been ordinary all year, you’d think the board would have been in the background discussing this.

Paul Gallen is far from convinced that Kevin Walters is the right man for the Broncos coaching job (AAP)

“You’ve got to remember, in another five weeks time in the middle of October, that’s pre-season time coming around and you really need to know what’s going on by then.

“The coach needs to know who he’s got, who he’s going to sign and who he doesn’t want to sign going forward.”

While Walters appears to be the popular choice among Broncos fans and players, Gallen warned that he could be simply a “band-aid” fix rather than the right choice.

“He fixes a lot of problems and puts a band-aid on to be honest because everyone loves him and everyone wants him there. Is it the best fit though? I don’t know,” he said.

Gallen thinks Bennett can help a first-time first-grade coach like Walters if he gets the Broncos job (AAP)

“I’ve never been coached by Walters, I don’t know how good he is or not. The longer that it does go, people are starting to ask questions.

“Kevvie is the easy fix and the fix to bring all the old boys back and everyone’s happy, but will they be happy in Round 3 or 4 when they’ve lost three games again?”

Former Broncos coach Wayne Bennett has been linked with a return to the club in an advisory role, and Gallen suggested he could help a first-time appointment like Walters.

“He’s a little bit unproven, we’ve got to remember that,” he said. He’s coached at the Origin level and he hasn’t won (the last two) series.

“I think a lot of first-grade coaches can get a bit egotistical and just think they’re the big dog, and they are, but you get someone like Wayne Bennett in to help you along the way, why not?”