Paris Hilton Tired of Pretending to Be ‘Dumb Blonde’ as She Insists She’s Really Brilliant

Seven Network

The ‘Simple Life’ star claims in a new TV interview that she has pretended to be a ‘dumb blonde’ for most of her life and insists she is not really an airhead.

Paris Hilton unveiled her “real voice” during a TV interview and admitted she’s been “pretending” to be a “dumb blonde” for most of her life.

The 39 year old stunned the TV hosts of Australian breakfast TV programme “Sunrise” on Monday (15Sep20) when she spoke with a deeper baritone, quite different from her famous ‘baby voice’ during an appearance.

And the reality star turned DJ, who is promoting her new YouTube documentary, “This Is Paris“, explained that she has been playing a “character” for years.

“This entire time, I have been playing a character, so the world has never truly known who I am,” she explained on Sunrise. “The real me is someone who is actually brilliant. I’m not a dumb blonde, I’m just really good at pretending to be one.”

She added, "I don't want to be remembered for some airhead, but the businesswoman I am."





Fans took to Twitter to express their shock at the reveal of her alleged real voice, which left some devotees confused.

“Paris Hilton talking in her real voice and not her baby voice is SUCH a f**king SERVE!” one recently tweeted. Another added, “Paris Hilton’s real voice is deep.”

While another fan confessed they were “shook” to hear “The Simple Life” star’s surprising vocal tones.

“So Paris Hilton FAKED her voice?? I’m shook but I just heard her real voice and it’s rlly (sic) nice,” they exclaimed.